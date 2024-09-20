Bangkok to close Banthat Thong Road for Car-Free Day event

No cars will be allowed to enter Banthat Thong Road this weekend as part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA)’s efforts to promote public transport and pedestrian-friendly streets.
The event, “Bangkok Car Free 2024: Connecting for Life” coincides with the World Car Free Day, which falls on Sunday (September 22).
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt is scheduled to lead a discussion on Friday about the progress of a transportation project aimed at expanding travel options in the city. The discussion will be live-streamed on BMA’s Facebook page.
Meanwhile, BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, said the Bangkok Tourist Centre will also close Chula Sois 12 to 20 to cars on Saturday and Sunday as part of the event. Shops will remain open, while outside vendors will not be allowed to set up stalls. The event will feature street performances, chalk art and other activities.
“If feedback is positive, BMA will consider transforming Banthat Thong into a permanent walking street in the future,” Aekvarunyoo said, adding that the road will be closed to vehicles from 4pm to midnight this weekend.