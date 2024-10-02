Australia brings its expertise to Sustainability Expo

Sustainability Expo 2024 is being held from September 27 to October 6 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

This year’s theme is “Sufficiency for sustainability for good balance and a better world”. The expo aims to bring together sustainable organisations from different sectors and to showcase their works and missions on sustainability.

The expo is one of the activities in the “Australian Green Economy Mission to Thailand”, which is a part of their government’s strategy to deepen economic engagement with countries in Southeast Asia.



Australia’s ambassador to Thailand, Angela Macdonald, tells The Nation: “This particular mission is a business mission. So, I suppose the goal for the businesses is thinking about partnerships. One outcome we want is commercial leads as businesses want to do business. They want to actually have their products, their capability being used, and they want to interact with other businesses."



“Secondly, it's how we keep raising their awareness of agriculture,” she adds.



Australia is a known leader in agricultural technologies and the sector contributed over A$60 billion to the country’s economy in 2021. The use of AI, agri-robotics, and sustainable farming has been predominant, according to the ambassador, in preparation for future economic transformation.