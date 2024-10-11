KFC Thailand on twin missions: providing food to needy, tackling waste

The company’s senior marketing manager, Janett Rungsithikul, said on Friday that the project “Harvest & Colonel’s Kitchen” was in line with the company’s mission to enable people to access high quality foods.

She said restaurants cooked excessive amounts of food each day, which could be consumed or used as ingredients for other meals.

She explained that the company has collaborated with the Social Development and Human Security Ministry, and Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Thailand, in delivering the excess chicken to people.

“Currently, the project has offered more than 2 million meals to people,” she said, adding that 200 of 1,110 KFC branches nationwide have delivered excess chicken for people.