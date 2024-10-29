Thale Noi: Thailand’s hidden gem of sustainable tourism

Thailand, known for its pristine beaches and vibrant culture, continues pushing the boundaries of sustainable tourism.
Recently, the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) submitted Thale Noi – a freshwater lake in the southern Phatthalung province – as a contender at the Skal International Sustainable Tourism Awards 2024. It won second place in the “Marine and Coastal Biodiversity” category, competing against nine other contenders.
Thale Noi holds special importance in Thailand as it boasts abundant biodiversity and was the first wildlife sanctuary in the country. The “Phru Khuan Khi Sian” area within Thale Noi was also named Thailand’s first Ramsar site (a wetland of international importance) in 1998.
In 2022, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) named the traditional water buffalo husbandry and wetland ecosystem in Thale Noi as Thailand’s first Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS).
Recognising its potential as a model for sustainable tourism, DASTA chose Thale Noi in Phatthalung as part of the newly designated sustainable tourism area in the Songkhla Lake Basin.
Group Captain Athikhun Khongmee, director of DASTA, emphasised the importance of sustainable tourism practices. He said that by highlighting destinations like Thale Noi, Thailand aims to showcase its dedication to preserving its natural heritage while fostering responsible tourism.
Skal International, the world’s largest network of sustainable tourism professionals, was founded in 1932 in France and is now headquartered in Spain. It began hosting the Skal International Sustainable Tourism Awards in 2002 to raise awareness and support sustainable tourism.
This year’s awards were presented at the 83rd Skal International World Congress in Izmir, Turkey, on October 17.