Thale Noi: Thailand’s hidden gem of sustainable tourism

Thailand, known for its pristine beaches and vibrant culture, continues pushing the boundaries of sustainable tourism.

Recently, the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) submitted Thale Noi – a freshwater lake in the southern Phatthalung province – as a contender at the Skal International Sustainable Tourism Awards 2024. It won second place in the “Marine and Coastal Biodiversity” category, competing against nine other contenders.

Thale Noi holds special importance in Thailand as it boasts abundant biodiversity and was the first wildlife sanctuary in the country. The “Phru Khuan Khi Sian” area within Thale Noi was also named Thailand’s first Ramsar site (a wetland of international importance) in 1998.