Seacon Bangkae gets its very own all-mod-cons bus station

For years, urban public transit users have called for air-conditioned bus stops to help combat Thailand's hot weather and seasonal rains. Responding to this, private sector groups, led by Seacon Group, have expanded from purely retail into building bus stops to help commuters cool down.

In April 2023, Seacon Square Srinakarin shopping mall launched Thailand's first solar-powered air-conditioned bus stop. Dubbed Sabuy Square, it has been well-received by customers. In 2024, this initiative expanded to Seacon Bangkae shopping mall on Phetkasem Road.