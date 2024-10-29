Seacon Bangkae gets its very own all-mod-cons bus station

For years, urban public transit users have called for air-conditioned bus stops to help combat Thailand's hot weather and seasonal rains. Responding to this, private sector groups, led by Seacon Group, have expanded from purely retail into building bus stops to help commuters cool down.
In April 2023, Seacon Square Srinakarin shopping mall launched Thailand's first solar-powered air-conditioned bus stop. Dubbed Sabuy Square, it has been well-received by customers. In 2024, this initiative expanded to Seacon Bangkae shopping mall on Phetkasem Road.
Prote Sosothikul, deputy managing director of Seacon Bangkae , described the launch of Seacon’s solar-powered bus station at the mall as a commitment to sustainable development and customer comfort. The company invested 3 million baht in the project, creating a 56-square-metre space with seating for 40 people.
Features include:
Solar-powered KUKU air conditioning
Free wi-fi by National Telecom
USB ports for phone charging
Public drinking water dispensers
CCTV connected to a management centre
Emergency panic button
Real-time bus arrival screens
A heat- and weather-resistant structure with PM2.5 protection
The bus stop, which is near Phasi Charoen MRT station, is in operation daily from 5.30am to 11pm.