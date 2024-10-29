Aviation fuel to become more environmentally friendly

Bangchak Corporation has signed an agreement with Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) to purchase used cooking oil and animal fat for the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Under the collaboration, CPF will offer used cooking oil and animal fat generated from food production and wastewater treatment to Bangchak at 21 baht a litre.

The company will source used cooking oil and animal fat from its food production facilities, wastewater treatment plants and restaurant brands in Thailand before expanding to its businesses abroad.

SAF will be produced at an oil refinery in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district under the BSGF, a joint venture between Bangchak, BBGI and Thanachok Oil Light.