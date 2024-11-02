Making waste management an interesting and interactive game

The game, a collaborative effort between Thana Digital Life Co Ltd and Charoen Pokphand Group Co Ltd, aims to inspire children and youth to take action in protecting the environment.

It also seeks to raise awareness about sustainability issues amid Thailand's growing solid waste crisis, which currently amounts to approximately 27 million tons annually.

Mana Prapakamol, deputy director of Thana Digital Life, emphasised the importance of instilling sustainability principles in the younger generation.

"If we can convey sustainability to the next generation through their favourite games, they will be ready to be a part of preserving our planet," he said.

The game engages players in a future world where evolved animals, free from human interference, must clean up the remains of humanity. It is a game that encourages players to collect and sort virtual waste.

As players progress through the game, they learn about the impact of pollution and the importance of recycling. The game features vibrant graphics, catchy music, and a variety of challenges to keep players entertained.

Available on both iOS and Android for free without advertisements, the game employs charming animations to make learning about waste management enjoyable.