SEC Thailand partners with PRI and AIGCC for climate action plans masterclass

This masterclass aimed at empowering Thai asset managers to enhance their climate governance practices and develop robust climate action plans.
The workshop focused on the ‘Governance Pillar’ of the ICAPs Expectations Ladder, which provides investors with a framework for integrating climate-related considerations into governance structures, policy development, accountability measures, and board reporting. Attendees received practical guidance on initiating climate action plans, including skill assessments and planning and evaluation processes.
Ms Pornanong Budsaratragoon, SEC Secretary-General, said: “Amid the growing global momentum for sustainable finance, the asset management industry must move beyond acknowledging climate risks to taking decisive, forward-looking action. This masterclass provides a crucial platform for asset managers to deepen their climate governance practices and develop actionable climate plans. In partnership with PRI and AIGCC, we are dedicated to equipping Thailand's asset managers with the practical tools and insights needed to embed climate considerations into governance structures, fostering a resilient, responsible investment ecosystem that drives long-term value for investors and contributes to a sustainable future. We look forward to continued collaboration with PRI and AIGCC in building a sustainable capital market that supports Thailand's transition toward a net zero emissions economy."
Mr James Robertson, Head of Asia (ex-China & Japan), PRI, shared: “PRI is very pleased to partner with SEC Thailand for the fourth consecutive year, alongside AIGCC for the second year, to progress responsible investment knowledge and collaboration in the market. Alongside Environmental and Social factors, Governance is an essential component for investors to consider in their investment and ownership decisions. The focus on governance in Investor Climate Action Plans (ICAPS) this year underscores the importance of this factor for investors to ensure climate action is undertaken within a supportive and robust governance framework. The fantastic level of engagement from workshop participants was very encouraging, and we look forward to supporting continued progress in responsible investment in Thailand and beyond.”
Ms Monica Bae, Director of Investor Practice, AIGCC, added: “We are delighted to have our second collaboration with SEC Thailand on this deep-dive masterclass on climate-related risks and practices. We hope that this masterclass co-hosted with PRI has provided participants with insights on integrating climate-related considerations into their governance structures. Strong climate governance would help ensure that boards understand and mitigate climate risks and oversee climate action plans that would bring in long-term value for their beneficiaries. We look forward to being involved in similar masterclasses in the future.”
The event brings together representatives from leading asset management firms to engage in in-depth discussions and interactive sessions. Attendees also participate in hands-on workshops to draft climate action plans tailored to their organization's specific needs.
This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of SEC Thailand, PRI, and AIGCC to drive greater climate action across the financial sector, ensuring that Thai institutional investors, regardless of where they are on their climate change journey, can contribute to Thailand’s transition toward a net zero emissions economy.