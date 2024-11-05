SEC Thailand partners with PRI and AIGCC for climate action plans masterclass

Ms Monica Bae, Director of Investor Practice, AIGCC, added: “We are delighted to have our second collaboration with SEC Thailand on this deep-dive masterclass on climate-related risks and practices. We hope that this masterclass co-hosted with PRI has provided participants with insights on integrating climate-related considerations into their governance structures. Strong climate governance would help ensure that boards understand and mitigate climate risks and oversee climate action plans that would bring in long-term value for their beneficiaries. We look forward to being involved in similar masterclasses in the future.”

The event brings together representatives from leading asset management firms to engage in in-depth discussions and interactive sessions. Attendees also participate in hands-on workshops to draft climate action plans tailored to their organization's specific needs.

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of SEC Thailand, PRI, and AIGCC to drive greater climate action across the financial sector, ensuring that Thai institutional investors, regardless of where they are on their climate change journey, can contribute to Thailand’s transition toward a net zero emissions economy.