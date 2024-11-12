COP29 opens in Baku with breakthrough on global carbon markets

This will enable climate action by increasing demand for carbon credits and ensure that the international carbon market operates with integrity under the supervision of the United Nations.

Commenting on the outcome, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said, "This will be a game-changing tool to direct resources to the developing world. Following years of stalemate, the breakthroughs in Baku have now begun. But there is much more to deliver."

The COP29 Presidency identified the full operationalization of Article 6 as a key negotiating priority this year. Finalising Article 6 negotiations could reduce the cost of implementing national climate plans by $250 billion per year by enabling cooperation across borders. Today's decision is an essential step in achieving that goal and establishes strong momentum for continued progress over the coming two weeks of negotiations.

The COP29 President opened the summit by setting clear expectations for how global leaders must enhance ambition and enable action during the conference. COP29 is a critical moment for global leaders to come together and demonstrate their collective commitment to climate action. The summit runs from 11-22 November in Baku, Azerbaijan, and approximately 70,000 delegates are registered to attend, including heads of state and government who will participate in the leaders' segment on 12-13 November.