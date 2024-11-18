Act now to drive sustainability and meet climate goals and government mandates

However, a more comprehensive analysis by Krungsri Research paints a far grimmer picture, projecting total losses of up to THB46.5 billion, including a staggering THB43.4 billion in agricultural output and THB3.1 billion in property damage.

The State of the Climate in Asia 2023 Report highlighted that from 1970 to 2021, there were 3,612 disasters attributed to weather, climate and water extremes, with 984,263 deaths and US$1.4 trillion in economic losses in Asia. Globally, the 2023 US drought and heatwave alone cost USD14.5 billion, while extreme weather events in the European Union between 2021 and 2023 resulted in over EUR162 billion in losses.

Climate change is reshaping economies and disrupting businesses worldwide, impacting Thailand and beyond. Now more than ever, companies must act swiftly to adapt and thrive in this challenging environment. Yet, a stark reality emerges from Fujitsu's 2024 Sustainability Transformation Survey: Charting a Change Course, which surveyed over 600 C-level executives across 15 countries and 11 industries. While 70% of executives consider sustainability as a top priority for the next five years, as few as four in 10 organisations have yet to implement a sustainability strategy.

And among those who have, more than 7 out of 10 organisations are failing to achieve tangible results. This significant gap highlights the critical need for businesses to bridge the divide between their sustainability aspirations and actual progress.