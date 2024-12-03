Phuket launches electric buses to ease traffic, air pollution

The 121.70 million baht project aims to replace the 24 passenger trucks (songthaews) with electric buses to cover locals and tourists travelling to tourist attractions, schools or shopping districts.

Initially, the new buses will cover three routes across the resort island, namely from Saphan Hin Park to Central Phuket shopping mall, from Chalong Pier to Super Cheap market, and from Rassada Pier to Suan Nam neighbourhood. Officials said more routes will be added later such as from the Phuket International Airport to Rawai Beach.