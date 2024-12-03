Phuket launches electric buses to ease traffic, air pollution

The 121.70 million baht project aims to replace the 24 passenger trucks (songthaews) with electric buses to cover locals and tourists travelling to tourist attractions, schools or shopping districts.
Initially, the new buses will cover three routes across the resort island, namely from Saphan Hin Park to Central Phuket shopping mall, from Chalong Pier to Super Cheap market, and from Rassada Pier to Suan Nam neighbourhood. Officials said more routes will be added later such as from the Phuket International Airport to Rawai Beach.
Fares will be set at 15 baht per person for both Thais and foreigners, while students, monks, the elderly and blind individuals can travel for free.
The buses are expected to be fully operational by January or February next year.
Rewat Areerob, president of the Phuket PAO, said the project is key to tackling traffic and air pollution, which can be blamed on high economic growth and a surging population.
Each bus, which seats 21 passengers, is equipped with advanced features, including GPS, USB chargers, CCTV cameras and a smartphone app for checking schedules.
“The project aims to improve public transportation access, reduce travel costs, ease traffic congestion and enhance the province’s image,” Rewat said.