Sustainable Manufacturing - Thailand\'s Path to a Greener Future

Hexagon’s role in enabling sustainable manufacturing

At Hexagon, we're driving this sustainable manufacturing revolution through several key initiatives:

● The Sixth Sense programme: An open innovation platform scaling startups to solve sustainability challenges across industries

● Global rainforest conservation: Partnership with Cool Earth supporting climate action through carbon sink environments

● Strategic partnerships: Global collaboration with NVIDIA, AWS, Microsoft, and Sony to deliver industrial digital twin solutions

● Community engagement: The Hexagon Cares programme encourages employee volunteering and local community support

Our smart manufacturing solutions provide automotive firms with the agility to navigate complexity while maximising growth and efficiency. Digital twin technology, a cornerstone of our approach, has reduced product development time by up to 50% and cut costs by 10%. Data shows organisations achieving an average 16% improvement in sustainability metrics through digital twins.

Predictive maintenance, powered by AI and machine learning, helps forecast equipment failures before they occur, reducing downtime and extending machinery lifespan while contributing to resource conservation.

Overcoming challenges in Thailand and Hexagon’s commitment

The transition to sustainable manufacturing faces challenges including initial technology investment costs, workforce upskilling needs, and integration of new systems with legacy equipment. However, these challenges present opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

Hexagon supports Thailand's transition through local talent development, university partnerships, and collaboration with the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). These initiatives aim to establish the region as a leading hub for advanced and sustainable manufacturing technologies.

The government's Thailand 4.0 initiative, coupled with the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economic Model, provides a strong foundation for this transition. The benefits extend beyond environmental protection – sustainable manufacturing enhances Thailand's global competitiveness, attracts foreign investment, and creates high-skilled jobs. With the global smart manufacturing market projected to reach US$540 billion by 2025, opportunities abound for Thai businesses.

Thailand can transform its manufacturing sector through innovative technologies, committed partners, and a shared vision for sustainability. As we move forward, collaboration between manufacturers, policymakers, and technology providers will be crucial in building a greener, more innovative future.

The time for action is now, and Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence stands ready to support Thailand in this transformative journey.

Kacha Panyaroj, Country Manager for Thailand, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence