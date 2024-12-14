Indorama Ventures unveils The Reimagined 360 Gallery, a sustainable hub

At the gallery's heart, the Sustainability in Action zone outlines Indorama Ventures' comprehensive decarbonisation strategy. This section showcases concrete steps toward environmental protection and highlights key sustainability partnerships across the value chain. The final zone celebrates community impact through initiatives like RECO, which exemplifies circular economy principles by transforming recycled materials into fashion items.

Aradhana Lohia Sharma, Vice President of Indorama Ventures, emphasized the gallery's role in sustainability education: "The 360 Gallery represents our vision for sustainable chemistry's crucial role in building a better future. It showcases how innovation and collaboration can simultaneously improve lives and protect our planet."