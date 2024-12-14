Indorama Ventures unveils The Reimagined 360 Gallery, a sustainable hub

The reimagined gallery illuminates Indorama Ventures' sustainable transformation through four interconnected zones:
The heritage zone chronicles the company's 30-year evolution into a sustainability pioneer, highlighting how its "Indispensable Chemistry" creates a positive impact across billions of lives. The adjacent Business Impact zone demonstrates the company's integrated approach to sustainable chemical solutions, featuring its innovative recycled PET resins, eco-conscious packaging, and responsible fibre production.
At the gallery's heart, the Sustainability in Action zone outlines Indorama Ventures' comprehensive decarbonisation strategy. This section showcases concrete steps toward environmental protection and highlights key sustainability partnerships across the value chain. The final zone celebrates community impact through initiatives like RECO, which exemplifies circular economy principles by transforming recycled materials into fashion items.
Aradhana Lohia Sharma, Vice President of Indorama Ventures, emphasized the gallery's role in sustainability education: "The 360 Gallery represents our vision for sustainable chemistry's crucial role in building a better future. It showcases how innovation and collaboration can simultaneously improve lives and protect our planet."
Anthony Watanabe, Chief Sustainability Officer, detailed the company's collaborative approach to environmental stewardship: "The gallery demonstrates our commitment to sustainable partnerships. From responsible sourcing to supply chain excellence, we're working across sectors to create lasting environmental impact."
The exhibition underscores Indorama Ventures' partnerships with public and private organizations, civil society groups, and academic institutions to advance sustainability goals and promote circular economy principles.