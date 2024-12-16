SCG partners with SIIT to pilot Cement-Free Low-Carbon Concrete Project

This innovative approach is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 50%, marking a significant step towards environmental sustainability in the construction industry. The initiative takes place at a Fuji Poly factory site located in the Nava Nakorn Industrial Estate. The project demonstrates SCG’s commitment as a leader in high-quality ready-mixed concrete and aligns with Thailand's goal of achieving Net Zero emissions in the construction sector.

The partnership aims to develop prototypes of low-carbon concrete formulas using cement substitute materials, creating a valuable body of knowledge and paving the way for these eco-friendly alternatives to be used in various concrete applications, including infrastructure, utilities, residential projects, and commercial construction. This effort aligns with Thailand's 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap.

Professor Somnuk Tangtermsirikul, Head of CONTEC, highlighted that this new cement-free formula utilises industrial waste as raw materials, significantly reducing CO2 emissions while retaining engineering properties comparable to conventional concrete. Unique colour variations, such as brown, can enhance architectural designs.

“The development of these cement-free concrete prototypes aims to achieve a very low or even negative carbon footprint by using raw materials that generate minimal CO2 emissions. This technology represents a first for Thailand, moving beyond the traditional grey concrete appearance to a more diverse and visually appealing material," Somnuk said.