SCG partners with SIIT to pilot Cement-Free Low-Carbon Concrete Project

This innovative approach is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 50%, marking a significant step towards environmental sustainability in the construction industry. The initiative takes place at a Fuji Poly factory site located in the Nava Nakorn Industrial Estate. The project demonstrates SCG’s commitment as a leader in high-quality ready-mixed concrete and aligns with Thailand's goal of achieving Net Zero emissions in the construction sector.
The partnership aims to develop prototypes of low-carbon concrete formulas using cement substitute materials, creating a valuable body of knowledge and paving the way for these eco-friendly alternatives to be used in various concrete applications, including infrastructure, utilities, residential projects, and commercial construction. This effort aligns with Thailand's 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap.
Professor Somnuk Tangtermsirikul, Head of CONTEC, highlighted that this new cement-free formula utilises industrial waste as raw materials, significantly reducing CO2 emissions while retaining engineering properties comparable to conventional concrete. Unique colour variations, such as brown, can enhance architectural designs.
“The development of these cement-free concrete prototypes aims to achieve a very low or even negative carbon footprint by using raw materials that generate minimal CO2 emissions. This technology represents a first for Thailand, moving beyond the traditional grey concrete appearance to a more diverse and visually appealing material," Somnuk said.
Chalermwut Snguanyat, Director of Concrete and Construction Technology at SCG, noted the urgency of addressing climate change. He stated, "Our goal is to become a producer of cement and concrete that emits net zero greenhouse gases by 2050. This initiative exemplifies how we can leverage innovative, green materials to advance low-carbon concrete for the Thai construction industry."
"I must acknowledge that SCG has received valuable collaboration from Sirindhorn International Institute of Technology (SIIT) at Thammasat University, in partnership with TAISEI Corporation and I extend my gratitude to Fuji Poly for providing the site for this experiment. This cooperation serves as a model for how we can introduce innovative, green materials to replace traditional cement and develop them into low-carbon concrete. This initiative represents a significant starting point for Thailand, paving the way for its continued application in the Thai construction industry. Moreover, it presents an excellent opportunity to enhance user experience, foster learning about innovations, and guide Thailand’s industry towards sustainability," he added.
Naohito Ohba, Managing Director of TAISEI (Thailand) Company Limited, expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “In our current efforts, we aim to achieve zero carbon dioxide emissions. This innovative concrete, in comparison to traditional concrete, reduces CO2 emissions by 50%, making it environmentally friendly and beneficial for Thai society. We envision a future where concrete transforms the entire construction industry in Thailand. This unique brown concrete not only offers an appealing choice for designers but is also suitable for various applications in building and infrastructure projects, providing advantages in both quality and aesthetics. As a consortium, TAISEI is committed to advancing carbon neutrality, and we are eager to promote this future-oriented concrete. By employing Japanese technology in our collaborative development, we chose SCG Group as our development partner. With a blend of Japanese and SCG technologies, we are confident that we can successfully advance concrete product development towards carbon neutrality. We believe wholeheartedly in the potential of our technology.”
Hirohiko Minae, President of Fuji Poly (Thailand) Company Limited, expressed his gratitude to TAISEI for the opportunity to be involved in this project. He highlighted: "One of our company's primary objectives is to devise a plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and we have begun exploring ways to diminish our carbon footprint. However, we recognize the limitations in our current capabilities for achieving significant reductions. I strongly believe that if this project succeeds, it will broaden societal participation in carbon dioxide reduction initiatives, as previously mentioned. I hold great hopes for this endeavour and seek your support in ensuring its successful implementation, with the expectation that it will evolve into a large-scale activity for effective carbon dioxide reduction."
This project serves as a critical step toward producing environmentally-friendly concrete materials applicable across public utilities, and residential, and industrial structures. SCG’s vision is to establish Thailand as a regional hub for low-carbon construction materials, reflecting an unwavering commitment to technological advancement and sustainable development for the future of the Thai construction industry.