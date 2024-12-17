Agriculture and food sectors seek to cut emissions

Agriculture and food sectors are considered to be among the ranks of greenhouse gas emitters, having emitted around 54 billion tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent, or one-third of global emissions.

Of that amount, 7.2 billion tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent of greenhouse gas were emitted from the livestock sector, especially animal-feed production and livestock digestion.

In Thailand, the agriculture sector has been named the second-highest greenhouse gas emitter following the energy and transport sector, of which 51% and 21.46% were emitted from rice cultivation and livestock sectors respectively.

Livestock products and animal feed, exports of which to the EU and US are worth more than 70 billion baht annually, emit a large amount of greenhouse gas.