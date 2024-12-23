How is SMR Different from Conventional Nuclear Power Plants?

2. Construction Time and Cost

Conventional Nuclear Power Plants:

These plants take several years to construct, often between 5–10 years, requiring substantial financial investment. There is also a risk of cost overruns during the lengthy construction process.

SMRs:

SMRs are pre-fabricated and assembled in factories before being transported to the installation site. This approach reduces construction time by nearly half compared to conventional nuclear plants and helps control costs effectively.

3. Safety in Operation

Conventional Nuclear Power Plants:

While designed with robust safety systems, conventional plants rely on external electricity sources and human operators to maintain active cooling systems. These dependencies can pose risks during natural disasters or emergencies.

SMRs:

SMRs feature automatic cooling systems that operate using natural principles such as gravity and heat transfer, eliminating the need for external power or continuous human intervention. Additionally, some SMR technologies position reactors underground, reducing risks from natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis.