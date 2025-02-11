Eco-friendly ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Traditional ways to celebrate the day of love, such as giving flowers or Valentine’s Day cards, resulted in greenhouse gas emissions.
However, there are many ways to make good memories during Valentine’s Day while escaping the environmental impact.
Here are some ideas that couples can try:
A rose consumes up to 10 litres of water to grow while exporting them abroad triggers an impact on the environment. Couples can consider giving seasonal flowers that bloom in February, or potted plants which represent that love is growing.
Cards purchased from stores often become waste. Is it better to craft an item from those cards or recycled materials, plus heartfelt messages, as a meaningful gift to their couples?
Instead of buying chocolate with too many packages and decorations, couples can consider making chocolate or cookies on their own. This way enables people to control ingredients in the recipe to ensure good health.
As outdoor dining could trigger food waste, couples are advised to look for restaurants that adopt sustainable practices to reduce food waste, such as farm-to-table restaurants. Do not hesitate to ask the waiter to pack your meal home.
Apart from giving items to express love, couples can try cooking classes, handicraft workshops, trekking or growing plants for romantic vibes.
Gold and jewellery industries often have an impact on the environment, so giving accessories made from recycled materials might be a great idea to express your affection. Using clothes to wrap your presents instead of paper is not a bad idea.