Bangkok swaps candles for saplings to curb smog on Makha Bucha Day

Bangkokians are being invited to pick up tree saplings instead of candles during traditional processions to mark Makha Bucha Day today, in City Hall’s latest effort to combat chronic air pollution.

A total of 20,000 free saplings will be handed out during Wian Thian processions at temples in the capital this evening, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said.

Led by the city’s Environment Department, the project aims to replace the polluting smoke from candles and incense with trees that clean the air by absorbing carbon emissions.