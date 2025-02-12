Bangkok swaps candles for saplings to curb smog on Makha Bucha Day

Bangkokians are being invited to pick up tree saplings instead of candles during traditional processions to mark Makha Bucha Day today, in City Hall’s latest effort to combat chronic air pollution.
A total of 20,000 free saplings will be handed out during Wian Thian processions at temples in the capital this evening, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said.
Led by the city’s Environment Department, the project aims to replace the polluting smoke from candles and incense with trees that clean the air by absorbing carbon emissions.
Bangkok registered unhealthy levels of PM2.5 – the most hazardous form of air pollution – across all 50 districts on Wednesday morning.
Aekvarunyoo said worshippers can plant the free saplings at home or donate them to expand the green areas of temples, adding that the project would reduce air pollution in the capital over the long term.
Various sapling species are being distributed at more than 100 temples and other venues across the capital. Worshippers can choose from perennial trees, fruit trees, ornamental trees, shrubs, and vegetables.
Makha Bucha Day commemorates a gathering held by the Buddha and his first 1,250 disciples.
Thai Buddhists mark the day by offering alms to monks, listening to dharma teachings and participating in Wian Thian candlelight processions at temples.
For a list of temples participating in the saplings project, visit https://treefordhamma.org/home/tree-circumambulation/temple-participation/