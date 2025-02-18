Thai cafe operator announces Matcha shortage amid soaring demand

According to its Facebook post, the shortage came due to limitations in Matcha production, explaining that it requires green tea leaves that are harvested between May and June each year.
“Additionally, climate change also affected green tea leaf production last year,” the company pointed out.
Punthai Coffee apologised for the inconvenience, confirming that it is accelerating Matcha procurement to meet customer demand, and expecting the ingredient to be available at all branches soon.
Matcha is a finely ground powder of green tea specially processed from shade-grown tea leaves. Shade growing gives matcha its characteristic bright green colour and strong umami flavour.
Apart from beverages, Matcha is also used to flavour and dye foods such as mochi and soba noodles, green tea ice cream, matcha lattes, puddings and a variety of Japanese wagashi confectionery.