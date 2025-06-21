WHA Group Unveils Comprehensive Sustainability Strategy with \'Turning Green to Growth\' Philosophy

WHA Group Corporation Public Company Limited, Thailand's leading integrated logistics, industrial estate, utilities, energy, digital solutions, and mobility developer, has outlined an ambitious sustainability designed to transform environmental challenges into profitable opportunities for both the company and its clients.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Executive Officer, emphasised the company's "Turning Green to Growth" principle, asserting that sustainability initiatives represent strategic investments rather than operational costs.
"Being green is not merely about saving costs—it's about generating substantial revenue streams for both WHA and our customers," said Jareeporn. "We don't view sustainability as an expense but as an investment in our future."
Comprehensive Water Management Through 'Clean Water for Planet'
Central to WHA's sustainability strategy is the "WHA Clean Water for Planet: Powering Industry, Sustaining Life" project, which represents a holistic approach to water resource management connecting industrial, community, and societal needs.
The programme encompasses the entire water lifecycle, from sourcing and developing raw water supplies to producing various industrial water types including clarified water, demineralised water, and water reclamation services.
The initiative employs advanced wastewater treatment systems and water recycling technologies to produce high-quality industrial water whilst reducing natural water consumption and environmental discharge.
WHA has implemented cutting-edge smart water management systems utilising artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) technology, SCADA systems, and smart meters with optical character recognition (OCR) to optimise efficiency, reduce water loss, and minimise energy consumption.
The company targets managing 173 million cubic metres of water in 2025, with plans to reduce natural water source consumption by 25 million cubic metres annually by 2029—equivalent to the water usage of approximately 685,000 people.
A flagship example is the Wang Thanung constructed wetland project in Nong Khla Municipality, Chanthaburi Province, spanning 15 rai with capacity to treat 400 cubic metres of wastewater daily, expandable to 800 cubic metres to accommodate future growth.
Renewable Energy Leadership and Solar Innovation
WHA's decarbonisation strategy includes aggressive expansion of solar installations across rooftops, floating solar arrays, and ground-mounted solar farms at water treatment facilities, wastewater treatment plants, reservoirs, office buildings, and car parks. The company plans to add 1.6 megawatts of solar capacity in 2025, generating annual electricity savings of 6.2 million baht.
The renewable energy business targets cumulative Private Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) contracts of 657 megawatts in 2025, expanding to 1,200 megawatts by 2029.
This expansion is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 683,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent, generate over 5.6 billion baht in annual revenue, and save customers 1.86 billion baht annually in electricity costs.
Green Mobility Revolution with Mobilix
WHA's mobility subsidiary, Mobilix, has emerged as a key driver of Thailand's logistics sector transformation. Through comprehensive electric vehicle rental services, charging infrastructure solutions, and intelligent software platforms for EV and battery management, Mobilix has already deployed over 330 electric vehicles as of Q1 2025.
The service has enabled logistics operators to save over 600 million baht in transportation costs whilst facilitating access to electric vehicle technology.
Mobilix targets deploying 20,000 electric vehicles by 2029, which would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 280,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent annually.
Sustainable Construction and Green Building Excellence
WHA's commitment to environmental construction practices is exemplified by the WHA Mega Logistics Centre Theparak KM 21 (Building B), spanning 27,212 square metres and achieving LEED Gold certification version 4.1 BD+C.
The facility incorporates passive design principles, solar panel installations reducing carbon emissions by 140,000 kilograms annually, and water-saving equipment expected to reduce municipal water consumption by over 50%, or approximately 358,000 litres per year.
Circular Economy and Waste Management Innovation
Under its comprehensive 3Rs policy (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), WHA has achieved remarkable waste diversion results.
The company's Chonburi Clean Energy (CCE) industrial waste-to-energy plant processed 120,913 tonnes of waste in 2024, generating 54,823 megawatt-hours of electricity.
The WeCYCLE programme, operating since 2022, has successfully transformed 68 tonnes of PET bottles into school bags, converted 176 tonnes of waste paper into educational materials, and processed 2 tonnes of used cooking oil into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), collectively reducing atmospheric carbon by 378 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent with participation from over 126 companies.
Strong Financial Performance Validates Sustainability Strategy
WHA Group's sustainability approach has demonstrated tangible financial returns, with the company reporting robust 2024 results including total revenue and share of profits of 14.342 billion baht and net profit of 4.359 billion baht.
The company's green solutions portfolio—encompassing utilities, power, and services—contributed approximately 1 billion baht to revenue in 2024.
Jareeporn projects this green revenue stream will expand to around 1.5 billion baht under the current sustainability development plan, underscoring the commercial viability of environmental initiatives.
Looking ahead, WHA is exploring cutting-edge technologies including potential partnerships for Small Modular Reactor investments and Carbon Capture Storage solutions, positioning the company at the forefront of next-generation clean technology adoption.
Ambitious Climate Targets and Economic Confidence
WHA has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, encompassing direct and indirect emissions across Scopes 1, 2, and 3.
The company aims for 100% circularity, 100% wastewater reuse, and net positive biodiversity impact.
Despite global economic uncertainties and domestic political challenges, Jareeporn expressed confidence in sustained growth, noting that clients continue planning long-term investments.
"Industrial estates are key components of Thailand’s industrial sector, which is one of the major engines driving the country’s economy. Producers of the future must embrace environmental responsibility, good governance, and social benefits to ensure sustainability," she stated, highlighting WHA’s business direction to embrace this green trend and be ready to meet these demands.
The company's comprehensive sustainability framework positions WHA as a technology and sustainability-driven organisation, demonstrating that environmental stewardship and economic prosperity can advance in tandem.
"WHA Group exists to build—specifically to create prosperity alongside sustainability, which has been embedded in WHA's DNA since our inception," Jareeporn concluded. "This reflects our unwavering commitment to 'WHA: We Shape The Future' philosophy."