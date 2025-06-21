WHA Group Unveils Comprehensive Sustainability Strategy with \'Turning Green to Growth\' Philosophy

WHA Group Corporation Public Company Limited, Thailand's leading integrated logistics, industrial estate, utilities, energy, digital solutions, and mobility developer, has outlined an ambitious sustainability designed to transform environmental challenges into profitable opportunities for both the company and its clients.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Executive Officer, emphasised the company's "Turning Green to Growth" principle, asserting that sustainability initiatives represent strategic investments rather than operational costs.

"Being green is not merely about saving costs—it's about generating substantial revenue streams for both WHA and our customers," said Jareeporn. "We don't view sustainability as an expense but as an investment in our future."

Comprehensive Water Management Through 'Clean Water for Planet'

Central to WHA's sustainability strategy is the "WHA Clean Water for Planet: Powering Industry, Sustaining Life" project, which represents a holistic approach to water resource management connecting industrial, community, and societal needs.

The programme encompasses the entire water lifecycle, from sourcing and developing raw water supplies to producing various industrial water types including clarified water, demineralised water, and water reclamation services.

The initiative employs advanced wastewater treatment systems and water recycling technologies to produce high-quality industrial water whilst reducing natural water consumption and environmental discharge.

