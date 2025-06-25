Thailand Enforces Sweeping Ban on Electronic Waste Imports

Thailand has taken a pivotal step towards sustainable environmental management with the implementation of a comprehensive ban on electronic waste imports.

A new Ministerial Notification from the Ministry of Commerce, classifying e-waste as illegal for admission into the Kingdom, went into effect on June 24th, 2025, following its publication in the Royal Gazette that same day.

This latest decree supersedes a previous 2020 regulation, significantly updating and expanding the scope of the ban. The number of prohibited electronic waste items has increased from 428 to 463.

This broader coverage now includes a wider array of end-of-life electronic equipment such as faulty circuit boards, used lithium batteries, non-functional mobile phones, and small electrical appliances containing hazardous residues.

Furthermore, customs tariff codes have been revised to align with the Harmonized System 2022, a measure designed to prevent false declarations and the illicit smuggling of e-waste in disguised forms.

Defining Hazardous E-Waste

Under the new legislation, "electronic waste" is defined as parts or remnants of defunct electrical and electronic equipment, excluding those from power generators.

This category commonly includes dangerous components such as capacitors, various types of batteries, mercury-containing switches, and specific types of glass from cathode ray tubes.

Crucially, the ban also encompasses capacitors containing Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) or those contaminated with hazardous chemicals like cadmium, mercury, and lead.

