Chicago River reopens for swimming after 100 years of pollution closure

For almost a century (99 years), the Chicago River in Illinois stood as a symbol of water pollution, rendered unfit for recreational use.

Now, the city has announced the return of an open-water swimming competition in the river, the first in nearly 100 years, scheduled for Sunday, September 21, 2025, with more than 500 participants expected.

The event marks a milestone in Chicago’s environmental restoration and conservation efforts.

The last time swimming in the Chicago River was officially permitted was in 1926. Decades of unchecked pollution, including industrial waste, household sewage, and garbage, soon earned it the reputation as one of America’s dirtiest rivers throughout the 20th century.

A history of pollution

In the late 19th century, sections of the river such as Bubbly Creek became notorious as dumping grounds for slaughterhouses and meatpacking plants in the Union Stockyards.

Blood, entrails, and animal carcasses were discharged directly into the water, producing methane and hydrogen sulphide gases that bubbled constantly from the riverbed, making it appear as if the water was boiling. The name “Bubbly Creek” vividly reflected its foamy, foul-smelling surface.