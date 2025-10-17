MUT and ASU forge partnership to boost Thai higher education

Access to masterclasses, global research and international degree pathways

As a Powered by ASU institution, MUT students will benefit from ASU-curated curricula, masterclasses taught by international faculty, participation in joint research projects, and ASU-endorsed certificates during their studies.

They will also have access to ASU’s online learning platforms and virtual classrooms, enabling them to learn directly from global professors and experts without geographical limitations.

The partnership also broadens opportunities for international mobility through student-exchange and immersion programmes.

In the near future, MUT students will be able to continue their studies at Arizona State University—either online or on campus in the United States—through a specially designed Pathways programme that leads to an ASU degree.

This will provide a truly global education experience, allowing MUT graduates to hold internationally recognised qualifications and enjoy wider career prospects.

The collaboration goes beyond an academic agreement; it represents a shared commitment to expanding opportunities for Thai students by enhancing access to global knowledge, expertise and experience.

It aims to develop essential skills, human networks, and perspectives needed for success in a rapidly changing world, while also contributing to Thailand’s development.

At the same time, the partnership makes world-class education more accessible to Thai students at a reasonable cost.

“This collaboration marks an important step in expanding ASU’s global education network through the ASU-Cintana Alliance,” said Dr Rick Shangraw, President of Cintana Education.

“MUT students and faculty will be able to connect, collaborate, and engage with an international academic community dedicated to solving global challenges.”

Eyes on curricula upgrade and regional leadership

When asked about expectations from the collaboration with ASU, Assoc Prof Dr Panavy Pookaiyaudom, President of MUT, said that in the short term, the university’s existing curricula will be enhanced with ASU’s world-class content to meet the evolving needs of the industrial sector over the next five years.

Beyond that, new programmes will be developed to support the future growth of Thailand’s industrial sectors. “We already have the foundation, and in each academic term, we will ensure our courses continue to meet the needs of future transformations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chris Hill, Chief Strategy Officer and Regional CEO for APAC and Western Europe at Cintana Education, said that Arizona stands among the world’s most important hubs for semiconductor development.

He noted that through this collaboration, MUT students will gain access to those resources and insights at the forefront of global semiconductor manufacturing.

“They will be able to experience that in a variety of ways here through the Thai centre, which will play a key role in translating this knowledge into a real impact for Thailand’s future workforce,” he said.

ASU recognised as top US university for innovation

ASU is a leading public research university in the United States and has been ranked as the nation’s most innovative university for 11 consecutive years (2016–2026) by US News & World Report.

ASU is also placed among the top 1% of universities worldwide by the Centre for World University Rankings 2024 and is recognised for its outstanding graduate employability, ranking second among US universities in the Global Employability University Ranking and Survey 2025.

For more information about Mahanakorn University of Technology Powered by Arizona State University, please visit www.mut.ac.th.