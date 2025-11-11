ERC updates community solar plan, eyes power below 2.25 baht

Poolpat Leesombatpaiboon, secretary-general of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), provided an update on the progress of the 1,500-megawatt community solar farm project under the Energy Ministry’s “Quick Big Win” policy.
He said the project is currently in the stage of technical, pricing and community consultations, pending the ministry’s final decision on how to proceed, including assessments of advantages, disadvantages and feasibility.
Poolpat said he believed the private sector’s participation would likely not involve a bidding process, as competition could discourage investors. Instead, the ministry is expected to set a fixed price after evaluating investment components such as transmission line capacity, local electricity demand and community readiness.
Each project site should not exceed 10 megawatts, he added, noting that oversupply could occur if local demand is only around 2 megawatts.
The project does not require Cabinet approval, as the National Energy Policy Council (NEPC) has already assigned the National Energy Management Committee (NEMC) to handle implementation details. The ERC’s role will focus on maintaining price, transmission and technical stability.
“The Interior Ministry will set criteria for community eligibility, while the ERC will ensure fair electricity rates without causing unequal cost transfers,” Poolpat said.
If private sector applications exceed the 1,500MW cap, projects will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis, with the NEPC instructing the Energy and Interior ministries to jointly determine the process.
Electricity prices will be capped at 2.25 baht per unit. The pricing formula will be finalised by the policy division, but Poolpat said the benefit would go directly to communities hosting the solar farms, without increasing the public’s overall energy costs.
“The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) will purchase the electricity through the grid at the set price, and local consumers will receive discounted bills capped at 2.25 baht per unit. The final rate will be determined by the Energy Ministry, with a focus on ensuring equitable distribution of benefits among communities across the country,” Poolpat said.