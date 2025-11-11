ERC updates community solar plan, eyes power below 2.25 baht

Poolpat Leesombatpaiboon, secretary-general of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), provided an update on the progress of the 1,500-megawatt community solar farm project under the Energy Ministry’s “Quick Big Win” policy.

He said the project is currently in the stage of technical, pricing and community consultations, pending the ministry’s final decision on how to proceed, including assessments of advantages, disadvantages and feasibility.

Poolpat said he believed the private sector’s participation would likely not involve a bidding process, as competition could discourage investors. Instead, the ministry is expected to set a fixed price after evaluating investment components such as transmission line capacity, local electricity demand and community readiness.

Each project site should not exceed 10 megawatts, he added, noting that oversupply could occur if local demand is only around 2 megawatts.