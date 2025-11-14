GreenHuG ‘eco market’ invites young city dwellers to shop, taste and live sustainably

We all know the planet is ‘boiling’—from rising temperatures and recurring PM2.5, to floods and overflowing waste that Bangkok residents face every year.

Many people want to be part of the solution, yet good intentions often collide with excuses such as too complicated, no time, or too expensive. Sometimes “being green” is reduced to carrying a canvas bag or separating waste at home.

GreenHuG, an eco-focused community market taking place on November 22–23 at Soi Chulalongkorn 5 in Bangkok, aims to change that. More than an event, it is a collaborative platform showing that simple lifestyle shifts can create long-term impact.

By bringing together government agencies, eco-driven private-sector partners and influencers who genuinely practise sustainable living, GreenHuG asks one question: how can we turn difficult environmental problems into easy actions everyone can start today?