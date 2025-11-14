GreenHuG ‘eco market’ invites young city dwellers to shop, taste and live sustainably

We all know the planet is ‘boiling’—from rising temperatures and recurring PM2.5, to floods and overflowing waste that Bangkok residents face every year.
Many people want to be part of the solution, yet good intentions often collide with excuses such as too complicated, no time, or too expensive. Sometimes “being green” is reduced to carrying a canvas bag or separating waste at home.
GreenHuG, an eco-focused community market taking place on November 22–23 at Soi Chulalongkorn 5 in Bangkok, aims to change that. More than an event, it is a collaborative platform showing that simple lifestyle shifts can create long-term impact.
By bringing together government agencies, eco-driven private-sector partners and influencers who genuinely practise sustainable living, GreenHuG asks one question: how can we turn difficult environmental problems into easy actions everyone can start today?
Talk on Stage: building a greener Bangkok together
Urban environmental challenges—pollution, waste, shrinking green space—cannot be solved by one person alone, but no transformation can begin without the first mover.
The “BKK Green City” session invites policy-makers and experts to discuss the real environmental issues facing Bangkok and how both executive and legislative bodies can steer the city toward sustainability.
Private-sector voices will join the conversation too. Ajinomoto (Thailand) will present its innovative approach to turning “small waste” such as shiny sachets into new value. Rising creator PEAR is Hungry will share how everyday lifestyle choices can help transform Bangkok into a greener, more liveable city for the new generation.
GreenHuG turns inspiration into practical action through interactive workshops and activity zones that demonstrate just how simple meaningful change can be.
GreenHuG hopes to spark a community driven by the belief that everyone can make a difference. After all, meaningful change does not begin with a thousand perfect people—it begins with one person willing to start, even in small steps.