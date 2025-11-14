GreenHuG ‘eco market’ invites young city dwellers to shop, taste and live sustainably

GreenHuG eco market returns on November 22–23 at Soi Chulalongkorn 5, offering talks, workshops and sustainable lifestyle ideas that are affordable, fun and easy to start.

We all know the planet is ‘boiling’—from rising temperatures and recurring PM2.5, to floods and overflowing waste that Bangkok residents face every year. 

Many people want to be part of the solution, yet good intentions often collide with excuses such as too complicated, no time, or too expensive. Sometimes “being green” is reduced to carrying a canvas bag or separating waste at home.

GreenHuG, an eco-focused community market taking place on November 22–23 at Soi Chulalongkorn 5 in Bangkok, aims to change that. More than an event, it is a collaborative platform showing that simple lifestyle shifts can create long-term impact.

By bringing together government agencies, eco-driven private-sector partners and influencers who genuinely practise sustainable living, GreenHuG asks one question: how can we turn difficult environmental problems into easy actions everyone can start today?

 

Talk on Stage: building a greener Bangkok together

Urban environmental challenges—pollution, waste, shrinking green space—cannot be solved by one person alone, but no transformation can begin without the first mover.

The “BKK Green City” session invites policy-makers and experts to discuss the real environmental issues facing Bangkok and how both executive and legislative bodies can steer the city toward sustainability. 

Private-sector voices will join the conversation too. Ajinomoto (Thailand) will present its innovative approach to turning “small waste” such as shiny sachets into new value. Rising creator PEAR is Hungry will share how everyday lifestyle choices can help transform Bangkok into a greener, more liveable city for the new generation.

 

Highlights: sustainable living that is affordable, easy and authentic

  • Are eco-products really expensive?
    Design brand Qualy will explore how creativity can transform waste into functional, affordable products. The Mall Group will discuss the growing presence of recycled lifestyle goods in retail spaces, while actress Pearl-Peak, from Love In The Moonlight, will share simple everyday habits that make sustainable living effortless.
     

  • EV cars: real solution or just a trend?
    Is switching to an EV a long-term solution or merely a trend? The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) will outline Thailand’s EV infrastructure readiness, and the Go Green Girls (Jam–Aom) will show how small behavioural shifts can deliver measurable environmental benefits.
     

  • #Wearวนไป — do people really reuse clothes?
    In the fast-fashion era, wearing the same clothes or opting for second-hand is often misunderstood. The CEO of Loopers, a clothing-exchange platform, will demonstrate how circulating pre-loved fashion is both stylish and economically smart.
     

  • What kind of eating habits help the planet?
    With food waste being a major contributor to global warming, Chef In Kamlangin will present low-waste cooking ideas. Coca-Cola and Trash Lucky will highlight how smart packaging and incentivised waste-sorting can reshape consumer habits sustainably.

More than just listening — it’s about taking action

GreenHuG turns inspiration into practical action through interactive workshops and activity zones that demonstrate just how simple meaningful change can be.

  • Swap Hug: Exchange unused items instead of discarding them — what you no longer need might be exactly what someone else is looking for.
     
  • Eco Printing Workshop: Create naturally dyed handkerchiefs using pigments from flowers and leaves.
     
  • DIY from Waste: Hands-on upcycling activities from Ajinomoto (turning shiny sachets into keychains), Mirren.crab (crafting with bottle caps), Qualy, Wishulada, and The Mall Recycle Station, showcasing how plastic waste can be far more creative than expected.
     
  • Give Back Zone: Donate second-hand items to The Mirror Foundation, turning pre-loved goods into opportunities for communities in need.

GreenHuG hopes to spark a community driven by the belief that everyone can make a difference. After all, meaningful change does not begin with a thousand perfect people—it begins with one person willing to start, even in small steps.

