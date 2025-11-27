NEXTOPIA at Siam Paragon: A revolutionary platform for a better world

Sustainable innovations and future infrastructure

NEXTOPIA is a showcase of sustainability and clean energy, beginning with the Kinetic Floor. This floor converts energy from every step into clean electricity, visually displaying real-time energy creation. Developed in collaboration with Bangkok Cable and King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, it serves as a model for sustainable cities.

In partnership with B.Grimm, NEXTOPIA also features one of Thailand’s largest solar rooftop systems, converting sunlight into clean energy for the project, enhancing green power accessibility and offering a significant innovation in clean-energy management for future retail environments.

Several climate comfort innovations have been introduced, such as floor radiant cooling which eliminates the need for air blowers, reducing dust, allergens, and airborne pathogens, while remaining energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

The Cooling Waterfall, a 16-metre waterfall spanning three levels, creates a natural cooling effect, while advanced air-conditioning technologies ensure fresh, purified air.

Healthy building materials and recyclable construction

NEXTOPIA prioritises the use of healthy building materials. TOA paints, free from harmful chemicals and emitting ultra-low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), are used.

Materials from TPI Polene, Vanachai Group, and Saint-Gobain help minimise environmental impact, while BlueScope metal sheets are used for their recyclability and durability, reducing resource consumption.

Beyond air and temperature control, NEXTOPIA showcases meaningful art, architecture, and design. Highlights include The Tree of Life, a grand entrance symbolising the future; The Spiral, a nature-inspired staircase linking floors; and The Forest Canopy and The Ocean Canopy, both crafted from recycled materials and ocean waste.

At the heart of NEXTOPIA, The Globe offers a striking view of the planet through real-time sustainable storytelling. Powered by data from Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), it displays live data on climate conditions and global phenomena.

The Eco Impact Dashboard visualises the environmental impact across four dimensions: energy, water, waste, and electricity generated by the Kinetic Floor.

Engaging visitors through sustainability

NEXTOPIA encourages visitors to engage with sustainability in simple, fun ways through various attractions. These include The Vertical Farm, a real urban farming experience where visitors can grow their own vegetables and herbs using Thai agricultural technology, and AR Binoculars, augmented-reality binoculars that provide interactive explanations of the sustainable features throughout NEXTOPIA.

Additionally, NEXTOPIA Mascots—friendly characters Nextsi, Tobi, and PYE—interact with visitors, adding a playful element to the experience and enhancing the overall enjoyment of the space.

Visitors can also engage with NEXTOPIA World on the ONESIAM SuperApp, exploring the space virtually, participating in sustainability activities, and earning Green Points for their efforts.

A hub for green entrepreneurs

NEXTOPIA houses ECOTOPIA, a curated space for sustainable products and innovations from local SMEs to global brands, with categories such as Upcycled, Zero-Waste, Hygienic, and Wellness. ECOTOPIA is recognised among Asia’s 20 Coolest Retailers, celebrating brands for their creativity and commitment to sustainability.

NEXTOPIA also redefines dining with sustainability-focused restaurants and cafés. Brands like L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele and Gordon Ramsay Street Burger make their debut in Thailand, offering menus built around healthy, local ingredients.

The space is powered by clean energy, and each dish is crafted with both taste and purpose, contributing to a better world.

A pivotal milestone for Siam Paragon

NEXTOPIA marks a transformative step in Siam Paragon’s evolution, completing the most significant renovation in its 20-year history. The development introduces innovative attractions like MELAND, one of the world’s most advanced indoor theme parks, and EATELIER, a groundbreaking dining destination blending culinary art with entertainment.

Siam Paragon’s NEXTOPIA is designed to create meaningful value for individuals, communities, and the planet. As a truly revolutionary retail development, it sets a new global benchmark in sustainability and creativity, firmly positioning Siam Paragon as a game-changer in the global retail landscape.