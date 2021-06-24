Worlds top Bitcoin mining-rig maker halts sales as clients flee

The world's biggest maker of Bitcoin machines told the local mining community Wednesday it has stopped selling new equipment after prices for top-tier rigs plunged by about 75% since April. By postponing sales, it could help miners exiting the industry get better prices for their machines. Bitmain could also benefit if the reduced supply buoys prices over the longer term for new machines.

The firm said it will continue to sell gear for future delivery of devices used to mine smaller altcoins. A company spokesman confirmed the decision, which was reported earlier by local blogs, without saying when business will resume.

In May, China's State Council -- its cabinet -- called for a renewed crackdown on Bitcoin trading and mining activities. Local governments in places from northern Inner Mongolia to hydro-rich Sichuan acted quickly to sever power for mining facilities. The unprecedented crackdown is spurring more major miners to uproot or abandon their operations, a growing exodus that's rocking cryptocurrencies globally while flooding the domestic market with cheap machines. The Bitcoin network's computer power has suffered a plunge in recent weeks amid the disruption.