Ransomware attack struck between 800 and 1,500 businesses, says company at center of hack

Kaseya, which sells software to help other companies manage their computer networks, confirmed hackers broke into its system through a software vulnerability in its code. In a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, chief executive Fred Voccola said the company shut down the compromised program within an hour of noticing the attack, potentially stopping the hackers from hitting more businesses.

Four days after the attack was discovered, it's still unclear exactly how damaging it was, especially since many businesses have been shut for the long weekend. Kaseya sells software to thousands of IT providers, which in turn often serve thousands of clients, meaning the company touches 800,000 to a million small businesses around the world.

While some experts initially thought that meant the number of affected business could stretch into the tens of thousands, even 800 to 1,500 affected companies would still be one of the more significant ransomware attacks ever. It's still unclear what the overall impact may be.

For each organization hit, the hack could be crippling, shutting down computers and potentially wiping out all of their files. A Swedish grocery store chain and a handful of schools in New Zealand were among identified victims. But as of Tuesday, the attack appeared to have less of an immediate impact in the U.S. than the one on Colonial Pipeline in May, which led to panic-buying of fuel up and down the east coast.

Voccola, who has said he wants to take Kaseya public in the coming year, apologized to victims but said the company had done everything it could to respond quickly and effectively to the attack.

"The impact of this incredibly sophisticated attack has been very minimal," he said. "Unfortunately this happened. It happens. Doesn't make it OK. It just means it's the way the world we live in is today."