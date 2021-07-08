36 states sue Google over how it manages its Play store, alleging damage to both consumers and app developers

Thirty-six states, including Utah, New York, North Carolina and Tennessee, and the District of Columbia brought the suit.

The suit argues that Google maintains a monopoly in the market for distributing apps for the Android operating system, which it owns and develops and is used by most of the world's smartphones. The suit claims that Google favors its Play store over other app stores available on Android devices and argues that developers have "no reasonable choice" but to distribute their apps through the store.

"Google has taken steps to close the ecosystem from competition and insert itself as the middleman between app developers and consumers," the state attorneys general allege.

The group of states says that this conduct has harmed both consumers and app developers, especially when it comes to in-app purchases where the company takes a commission.

App developers have publicly criticized Google's rules for participating in its Play Store, which figures in a lawsuit brought against the company by Fortnite maker Epic Games. For years, the Internet giant charged a 30% commission for the sale of apps and in-app purchases on the Play Store. Facing mounting pressure, it dropped that to 15% at the beginning of July, but only on the first $1 million generated by an app developer.