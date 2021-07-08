Pressure grows on Biden to curb ransomware attacks

While intelligence officials have not publicly attributed the latest attack, a group known as REvil, which U.S. officials say privately operates largely from Russia, has taken responsibility for striking up to 1,500 companies in the United States, Europe and Asia. It was, experts say, the single largest such cyberattack to date.

White House officials next week are to resume talks with Russian officials about the threat, a dialogue that began after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States would hold Moscow responsible for cyberattacks originating from Russia even if they cannot be directly linked to the Kremlin.

"If the Russian government cannot or will not take action against criminal actors residing in Russia, we will take action or reserve the right to take action on our own," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Although last week's attack on the Miami-based IT software firm Kaseya appears to have caused what Biden called "minimal damage" to U.S. businesses, it was concerning enough that personnel at key federal agencies worked through the July 4 holiday weekend to assess the damage - work that is ongoing, the president added.

Such disruptive cyberattacks that have been locking up the networks relied on by hospitals, schools and industry - with hackers demanding large sums of money to unlock them - are seen as a more pressing threat today than traditional, limited espionage carried out by governments against other governments, political parties and other targets.

Wednesday's briefing included top officials from the departments of State, Justice, Homeland Security and the intelligence community. Psaki noted that ransomware attacks are not new. "What is new is this level of engagement at the highest level - ongoing high-level engagement from our national security officials with the Russian government, and expert-level talks about cyber and ransomware attacks," she said after the briefing.

The White House hopes to build a multifaceted strategy focused on hardening cyberdefenses, diplomatic outreach to American allies and potentially targeted offensive responses, including the disruption of computer infrastructure used by hackers, officials said.

"No one thing is going to work alone," said one senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the issue's sensitivity. "We're pushing everybody on all of these angles, whether it involves building resilience, using diplomacy or disrupting networks, because we believe only together will we significantly impact the threat."