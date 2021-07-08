Research reveals Southeast Asians top internet worries

The research, “Making Sense of Our Place in the Digital Reputation Economy”, was conducted last November and asked 831 social media users in the region about their level of fear regarding current technological trends. More than half (62%) are afraid of deepfakes, with highest fear level among Baby Boomers (74%) and lowest among Gen X (58%).

Deepfakes use artificial intelligence to create images, audio, or voice recordings in someone else’s likeness. Deepfake videos have been used for political purposes, as well as for personal revenge. Increasingly, they are also being used in major attempts at blackmail and fraud.

For instance, the CEO of a British energy firm was tricked out of $243,000 (7.9 million baht) by a deepfake of the head of his parent company requesting an emergency transfer of funds.

SEA respondents are less worried but still wary about biometrics or the use fingerprint/eye/facial scanners (32%), smart devices (27%), and robots like robotic cleaners (15%).

Respondents were also asked about their negative experiences online.

The most common, experienced by more than 3-in-10 respondents, was account takeover. More than a quarter (29%) also reported exposure of their secret information.