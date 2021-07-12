Roche launches the mySugr® App in Thailand

Speaking on the significance of the launch in Thailand, Mihai Irimescu, Head of Roche Diabetes Care in the country said: “We’re very happy and proud to bring the mySugr app, which supports diabetes treatment through data management, to people living with the condition in Thailand. Data plays a key role in diabetes management. It helps people living with diabetes manage their daily diabetes routine, and healthcare professionals to adjust therapy. However, collecting and managing diabetes data is usually cumbersome and time-consuming. The mySugr app simplifies life with diabetes, making it quick and easy to collect relevant therapy data in one place through a growing number of connected devices, integrations and manual entry. We look forward to hearing the success stories as a result of introducing this digital solution in Thailand.”

The mySugr app simplifies life with diabetes

Through manual log entries, users can additionally include information about the insulin therapy, current and target blood glucose levels, stress levels, medication, carbohydrate intake or details of activities. Furthermore, the mySugr app provides motivational triggers, feedback on the current therapy status and attractive feature; mySugr monster for staying motivated to stick to the therapy, and therefore increasing therapy compliance. Besides the Basic app version, users connecting an Accu-Chek meter to the mySugr app are automatically changed to mySugr PRO. The PRO version offers access to valuable features such as comprehensive PDF and Excel reports that can be shared for example via email with healthcare professionals, a photo function to remember meals taken, a search tool to detect patterns in the daily diabetes management.

Integration with the RocheDiabetes Care Platform

mySugr users will also be able to integrate data into the RocheDiabetes Care Platform, a state of the art clinician software providing meaningful, actionable insights and a user friendly format, which has been available in Thailand since mid 2020. This is a holistic, patient-centred therapeutic approach with the goal of personalising diabetes management to streamline care and facilitate communication between patients and their healthcare team.

The integration of mySugr user data into the RocheDiabetes Care Platform will allow people with diabetes to share data remotely from their mySugr Logbook with their healthcare professional, enabling them to more easily discuss therapy-relevant data with healthcare professionals, and receive more personalised therapy adjustments.