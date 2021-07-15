WhatsApp adds a highly-requested feature: messaging from multiple devices

Now, that's about to change with a new feature that WhatsApp has started testing with select users.

The Facebook-owned messaging service will let users access their contacts, conversations, and message histories across multiple PCs and smart displays, even when their phones are off or disconnected from mobile networks.

WhatsApp has started rolling out its multi-device feature to a small number of users to iron out the kinks for now. If you've been clamoring for something like this, you can learn more about how the beta test works on the company's Help Center page.

Before you do that, though, let's take a moment to break down how the new feature works, what changes you might experience and whether it poses any potential risks to your privacy.

- - -

How does this multi-device feature work?

Before the change, you could already log into your WhatsApp account from a computer through your web browser of choice. The catch? You can only be logged into the service from one non-phone device at a time. Even worse, that web app requires your smartphone to have an active connection to WhatsApp's servers at the same time, which means the moment your smartphone runs out of battery is the moment WhatsApp on your computer stops working.

WhatsApp's new multi-device feature will let you access your contacts and chat history from up to four additional devices - which can include PCs, Macs, and Facebook's Portal smart displays - in addition to your smartphone. And because WhatsApp's new approach involves creating a "map" of devices connected to your account, giving each a secure identifier, you can keep chatting on your PC well after your smartphone goes dark.

Unfortunately, there's still no official way to access your contacts and message history from a separate phone (say, one your workplace gave you), though the company says it's looking at ways of expanding WhatsApp access to even more of your gadgets.

"We'd love to support tablets and other devices soon," WhatsApp product manager Alfonso Gómez-Jordana said.

Hopefully the company figures out its tablets plan soon - for now, the only way to access the service on iPads and Android tablets is through a slew of sketchy third-party apps.

- - -