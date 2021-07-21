Jeff Bezos reaches edge of space, returns safely on Blue Origins New Shepard rocket

During an event after the flight that had been billed as a news conference but where only three questions were asked, Bezos said, "I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this."

He said his expectations for the flight "were high, and they were dramatically exceeded."

"The zero G piece may have been one of the biggest surprises because it felt so normal," he said. "It felt almost like as humans we have evolved to be in that environment, which I know is impossible, but it felt so serene and nice and peaceful."

Bezos said the crew brought a number of items of historical significance on the flight: a piece of canvas from the Wright Flyer, the airplane flown by the Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk, N.C., in 1903 for the first powered flight; a bronze medallion made from the first hot air balloon ever to fly in 1783; and a pair of goggles that Amelia Earhart wore when she flew across the Atlantic Ocean solo.

Funk said she had a wonderful time on board the spacecraft, and during a video from when the crew reached space, she could be seen rising weightless out of her seat. The crew brought ping-pong balls that they floated around the capsule, and at one point, Bezos could be heard yelling, "Who wants a Skittle?" They then took turns trying to throw the candies into each other's mouths.

"I loved it," Funk said. "The four of us, we had such a great time. It was wonderful. I want to go again." She added that she only "wished it had been longer" and said that at times the capsule was a bit tight to have everyone doing somersaults and rolls at once. "There was not quite enough room for all four of us to do all those things," she said.

New Shepard is named for Alan Shepard, the first American in space, who flew on a suborbital trajectory during the Mercury program in 1961. Shepard's launch carried him to an altitude of 116 miles and lasted more than 15 minutes. Shepard's daughters were on hand to witness the flight. Bezos said that he was "honored" to have them there and that it was a privilege to honor him and the early days of the space program.

For Bezos, the journey to this day began in the early 2000s, when he started quietly acquiring hundreds of thousands of acres in West Texas, purchasing the land under corporate entities named for explorers. There was Joliet Holdings and Cabot Enterprises, the James Cook and William Clark Partnerships and Coronado Ventures.

All were linked to a Seattle firm called Zefram LLC, named for Zefram Cochrane, another character in the "Star Trek" franchise. As he was scouting the land in 2003, a helicopter carrying Bezos crashed in a creek, flooding the cabin with water before Bezos and his companions could escape.

"It was harrowing," he later told The Post. "We were very lucky. I can't believe we all walked away from it."

His flight Tuesday was far smoother. The rocket fired its engines for nearly 2½ minutes, powering the capsule to about Mach 3, or three times the speed of sound. The capsule then separated, allowing the four-member crew to float around and take in views of the Earth below and the galaxy beyond through what the Blue Origin touts as the largest windows ever to fly in space.

Once it hit apogee, or the high point, the capsule fell back toward the Texas desert, touching down softly under three parachutes. The more aerodynamically shaped booster beat the capsule back to the ground by a couple of minutes, landing on a pad after reigniting its engine to slow down.

Bezos was first to exit the capsule, wearing a cowboy hat and hugging his mother. Friends and family members swarmed the newly minted astronauts as they emerged, popping champagne and having a celebration next to the capsule on the desert floor. "I wasn't that nervous but my family was somewhat anxious about this," Bezos said after the flight.