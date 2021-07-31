Tuesday, August 03, 2021

tech

K-pop belts out another record with highest number of tweets in a year

  • Home
  • »
  • tech
  • »
  • K-pop belts out another record with...

Thailand ranks third in the world for number of K-pop tweets and seventh for most K-pop fans on Twitter, according to a release from the microblogging and social networking platform.

Fans turn to Twitter to connect with their favourite K-pop artists and the #KpopTwitter community around the world.

In the year from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, there were 7.5 billion tweets about K-pop, setting yet another record for the most number of tweets annually related to K-pop, Twitter said.

Countries tweeting the most about K-pop continue to grow around the world, as K-pop fans connect with each other, Twitter said.

Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, and the United States are the top countries with the highest number of K-pop-related tweets.

From Asia Pacific to South America, the global K-pop fanbase continues to grow on Twitter. Peru and Colombia have joined the top 20 countries list with the most number of people tweeting about K-pop, Twitter said.

The top 20 most talked about K-pop artists:

1. BTS (@BTS_twt)

2. NCT (@NCTsmtown)

3. BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK)

4. EXO (@weareoneEXO)

5. TREASURE (@treasuremembers)

6. TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members)

7. ENHYPEN (@ENHYPEN)

8. GOT7 (@GOT7Official)

9. TWICE (@JYPETWICE)

10. SEVENTEEN (@pledis_17)

11. ATEEZ (@ATEEZofficial)

12. Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids)

13. THE BOYZ (@WE_THE_BOYZ)

14. Red Velvet (@RV_smtown)

15. MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX)

16. iKON (@YG_iKONIC)

17. IZ*ONE (@official_izone)

18. DAY6 (@day6official)

19. ASTRO (@offclASTRO)

20. SHINee (@SHINee)

Newcomer TREASURE (@treasuremembers), who debuted just in August last year, emerged fifth on the inaugural list in a spectacular entrance, Twitter said.

Since August 2020, TREASURE have already conducted four #TwitterBlueroom Live Q&A sessions across six months while actively engaging with their fans on Twitter.

Similarly, new boy band ENHYPEN (@ENHYPEN) that only debuted in late November last year is ranked seventh, Twitter said.

YeonJeong Kim, head of Global K-pop Partnerships at Twitter, said, “Whether they are global powerhouses or emerging stars, K-pop fans are talking about and engaging with their favourite artists regularly on #KpopTwitter. Culturally, we have seen the phenomenal rise of K-pop across the world, but this trend is not new on Twitter as we have experienced the growth in conversation first-hand. We will continue to work with artists and their labels to bring more content for the K-pop community.”

Published : July 31, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Chula researchers develop dental materials for easier tooth filling

Published : August 03, 2021

The role parents play with children attending classes at home

Published : August 02, 2021

First came the ransomware attacks, now come the lawsuits

Published : July 25, 2021

Govt to cut tuition fees at public, private universities

Published : July 21, 2021

Latest News

Thailand and Switzerland cooperating to produce Covid-19 vaccine

Published : August 03, 2021

Unsold govt housing to become low-rent accommodation for elderly

Published : August 03, 2021

Restaurants in malls can open for delivery: Health Ministry

Published : August 03, 2021

Thai mushroom-pickers who strayed into Laos not injected with Pfizer: Foreign Ministry

Published : August 03, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.