K-pop belts out another record with highest number of tweets in a year

Fans turn to Twitter to connect with their favourite K-pop artists and the #KpopTwitter community around the world.

In the year from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, there were 7.5 billion tweets about K-pop, setting yet another record for the most number of tweets annually related to K-pop, Twitter said.

Countries tweeting the most about K-pop continue to grow around the world, as K-pop fans connect with each other, Twitter said.

Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, and the United States are the top countries with the highest number of K-pop-related tweets.

From Asia Pacific to South America, the global K-pop fanbase continues to grow on Twitter. Peru and Colombia have joined the top 20 countries list with the most number of people tweeting about K-pop, Twitter said.