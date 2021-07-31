K-pop belts out another record with highest number of tweets in a year

Fans turn to Twitter to connect with their favourite K-pop artists and the #KpopTwitter community around the world.
In the year from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, there were 7.5 billion tweets about K-pop, setting yet another record for the most number of tweets annually related to K-pop, Twitter said.
Countries tweeting the most about K-pop continue to grow around the world, as K-pop fans connect with each other, Twitter said.
Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, and the United States are the top countries with the highest number of K-pop-related tweets.
From Asia Pacific to South America, the global K-pop fanbase continues to grow on Twitter. Peru and Colombia have joined the top 20 countries list with the most number of people tweeting about K-pop, Twitter said.
The top 20 most talked about K-pop artists:
1. BTS (@BTS_twt)
2. NCT (@NCTsmtown)
3. BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK)
4. EXO (@weareoneEXO)
5. TREASURE (@treasuremembers)
6. TOMORROW X TOGETHER (@TXT_members)
7. ENHYPEN (@ENHYPEN)
8. GOT7 (@GOT7Official)
9. TWICE (@JYPETWICE)
10. SEVENTEEN (@pledis_17)
11. ATEEZ (@ATEEZofficial)
12. Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids)
13. THE BOYZ (@WE_THE_BOYZ)
14. Red Velvet (@RV_smtown)
15. MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX)
16. iKON (@YG_iKONIC)
17. IZ*ONE (@official_izone)
18. DAY6 (@day6official)
19. ASTRO (@offclASTRO)
20. SHINee (@SHINee)
Newcomer TREASURE (@treasuremembers), who debuted just in August last year, emerged fifth on the inaugural list in a spectacular entrance, Twitter said.
Since August 2020, TREASURE have already conducted four #TwitterBlueroom Live Q&A sessions across six months while actively engaging with their fans on Twitter.
Similarly, new boy band ENHYPEN (@ENHYPEN) that only debuted in late November last year is ranked seventh, Twitter said.
YeonJeong Kim, head of Global K-pop Partnerships at Twitter, said, “Whether they are global powerhouses or emerging stars, K-pop fans are talking about and engaging with their favourite artists regularly on #KpopTwitter. Culturally, we have seen the phenomenal rise of K-pop across the world, but this trend is not new on Twitter as we have experienced the growth in conversation first-hand. We will continue to work with artists and their labels to bring more content for the K-pop community.”
Published : July 31, 2021
By : The Nation
