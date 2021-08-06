Good vibes: The secrets behind the PS5 controller

The PlayStation 5 controller is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the new Sony console generation. Unlike its predecessor from eight years ago, the new DualSense controller emits specific vibrations tailored to different situations, upping the immersion level. As a character trudges through different video game terrain, moving from sand to grass, the sounds and vibrations evolve accordingly, mimicking stepping off a beach. It behaves similarly for virtual abilities, like shooting an arrow or firing a bullet. In those instances, the controller's triggers can increase in tension, similar to drawing back a bow string, or produce recoil as if from a gunshot.

Toshimasa Aoki, a director on the PS5 product team, spoke to The Washington Post about the technology that went into making the new controller feel different in players' hands. For starters, the team realized the new controller needed to be more immersive than the 2013 model.

"We started back in 2016, that was when the PS4 Pro and the PSVR were launching, so we were starting to plan what is the next thing we can do with the controller," Aoki said. "Our goal was to create a next level of immersion, similar to how visuals and audio go up to the next level."

The team decided to focus its efforts on haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, or in other words, the vibrations players feel coming out of the controllers, and the left and right triggers for shooting in-game guns and bows, using telekinetic powers and more. The very first test was to show a demo to developers of a virtual ball rolling in a box on a screen display. It showed how the ball's texture could change from wood to plastic or metal, and that texture change could be reproduced in tactile fashion through vibrations. Tokyo-based developer Asobi, the studio behind "Astro's Playroom," was involved from this step onward, as the studio was conveniently located near the PS5 product team.

"We were able to hand them the prototypes early on and ask them to create a gameplay demo based on that," Aoki said. "And early ones were the basic Astro bot walking on grass, walking on mud. And we were like, 'Wow, it works.'"

From there, the team sent the gameplay demo to other studios, such as Naughty Dog, the makers of "The Last of Us," and Santa Monica Studio, which made "God of War," asking them what kinds of inputs and outputs they wanted the controller to have. After receiving their feedback, Sony continued iterating on the controller over several years.

When lead character Jin Sakai leaps and lands on his feet in the game "Ghost of Tsushima," for instance, the PlayStation 4 controller lets out a generic rumble. The PlayStation 5 controller, by contrast, produces specific "pitter patter" vibrations.

"Just from a technology perspective, it was a big mass just rotating. So that's why you couldn't really direct where you feel it," Aoki said of the PS4 controller tech. "But this time [with the PS5 controller], we have one each of voice coil actuators, which is like a small speaker. So it's like an audio waveform, an analog waveform that independently vibrates on the left and right."