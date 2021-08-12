Samsungs new foldable phones come with a price cut, but theyll still cost you at least $1,000

Pretty soon, you'll have a big choice to make: Should you stick to a traditional smartphone, like an iPhone? Or should you take the plunge on a flippy, foldable device that just might fit into your life a little better? I spent a little time with both of Samsung's very different folding phones. Here are my initial takeaways.

- Big phones can get smaller

In nearly all of my conversations with other smartphone owners, one complaint almost always came up: Phones are getting too big.

When it's open, the Z Flip 3 is definitely a big phone: It has a tall 6.7-inch screen that looks and acts the same as a regular smartphone screen. (The only sign that the Z Flip 3 is unusual is the crease that runs midway down the display.) But here's the fun part: You can channel your mid-2000s, flip-phone-owning self and snap that big screen shut, at which point the Z Flip 3 becomes a small square that slips into pockets and crammed purses without much fuss.

The Z Flip 3 has other qualities going for it, too, like a pair of high-quality 12-megapixel rear cameras and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor that helps the phone run as fast as some of the most expensive Android devices out there. There's a 1.9-inch outward-facing screen, too, so you can read incoming messages and control your music without having to open the phone. And it comes with 5G support for the nation's wireless carriers, though you may still be hard-pressed to see the difference most of the time.

Samsung also reinforced the phone's flexible screen and the metal housing around it to better withstand wear and tear. It is water-resistant to the point where it should be able to shrug off an accidental dip in your bathtub. (Just be sure to fish it out as soon as you can.)

Fast performance is always helpful, and so is the fact that you probably won't need to baby this phone as much as earlier models because of Samsung's design changes. The draw here is that you get basically everything a regular, too-big smartphone has to offer in a package that collapses down to half its usual size.