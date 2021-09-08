Stealth robocar startup sees remote drivers as autonomy shortcut

Germany's Vay, which has been quietly testing a fleet of remote-controlled electric vehicles all over Berlin, plans to roll out a mobility service in Europe and potentially the U.S. next year.

For a fraction of the price of an Uber, customers will be able to order a remote-controlled car, drive themselves to their desired destination and then get out, leaving it to a human teledriver miles away to either park the vehicle or steer it to a next client. In a later step, Vay plans to introduce a ride-hailing service that's entirely remote-controlled.

"We're launching next year -- not in five years -- with services that have huge benefits over what is out there," Chief Executive Officer Thomas von der Ohe, who previously worked on Amazon.com's Alexa and at self-driving startup Zoox, said in an interview.

The concept may be novel, though it isn't new. Former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn touted the approach at the 2017 Consumer Electronics show, showcasing a platform for managing fleets of autonomous vehicles developed from National Aeronautics and Space Administration technology.