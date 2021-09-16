Facebook risks for young people add to bipartisan backlash

The report from the Wall Street Journal citing Facebook's own internal research gives fuel to politicians who have pledged to hold social media companies accountable for their impact on mental health, civil discourse and democracy. While previous rounds of outrage over issues such as the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal haven't dented Facebook's business model or profitability, this backlash could bring Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and other company executives back to testify before Congress about the shortcomings.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., the chair and ranking member of the Senate consumer protection subcommittee, said they have been in contact with a Facebook whistle-blower and "will use every resource at our disposal to investigate what Facebook knew and when they knew it."

The senators said Tuesday they planned to seek further documents and speak with witnesses as part of the investigation. The Senate Commerce Committee has the power to issue subpoenas for records and witness testimony.

"It is clear that Facebook is incapable of holding itself accountable," the senators said. "The Wall Street Journal's reporting reveals Facebook's leadership to be focused on a growth-at-all-costs mindset that valued profits over the health and lives of children and teens."