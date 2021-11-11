Fri, November 19, 2021

tech

Instagram tests Take a Break tool to let users self-regulate

  • Home
  • »
  • tech
  • »
  • Instagram tests Take a Break tool t...

Instagram is testing a feature that will encourage its users to, well, stop using it.

"Take a Break" will allow the social media app's users to get a notification after they spend a certain amount of time on the Meta Platforms service. The feature is similar to Apple's Screen Time tool that tracks and can set limits on how long users spend on apps and websites.

"Take a moment to reset by closing Instagram," a sample of the service says, encouraging users to do other things like "take a few deep breaths" or "write down what you're thinking."

The feature is "part of a broader effort to try and give people more control over their experience of Instagram," the app's head, Adam Mosseri, said in a video posted Wednesday. "Ultimately, you know what's best for you when it comes to how you use the app and we want to make sure we provide tools for you to shape Instagram into what works for you."

The trial on Instagram comes as Meta and its platforms have faced a wave of criticism over how users interact with the products. In September the Wall Street Journal published internal research that showed Instagram made some mental health issues worse for teenagers who use the product.

Related News

Published : November 11, 2021

By : Bloomberg

Related News

A Utah company says its revolutionized truth-telling technology. Experts are highly skeptical.

Published : Nov 16, 2021

Too much paperwork pulling down Thai education system: Democrat

Published : Nov 15, 2021

FBI email system compromised by hackers who sent fake cyberattack alert

Published : Nov 14, 2021

SpaceX launches another astronaut crew to the International Space Station

Published : Nov 12, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.