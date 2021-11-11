Instagram tests Take a Break tool to let users self-regulate

"Take a moment to reset by closing Instagram," a sample of the service says, encouraging users to do other things like "take a few deep breaths" or "write down what you're thinking."

The feature is "part of a broader effort to try and give people more control over their experience of Instagram," the app's head, Adam Mosseri, said in a video posted Wednesday. "Ultimately, you know what's best for you when it comes to how you use the app and we want to make sure we provide tools for you to shape Instagram into what works for you."