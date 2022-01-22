China's used car sales soar in 2021...

The combined value for the transactions soared 27.32 percent over one year earlier to top 1.13 trillion yuan (about 178 billion U.S. dollars) during the period.

The trade of used cars is key to invigorate China's automobile market, which facilitates urban consumption upgrade and promotes consumption in the rural areas, the association noted.

It is optimistic about the market prospect, citing the country's multiple policies on booming used car consumption, such as implementing preferential tax policies and facilitating cross-region transfer.