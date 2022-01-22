China's used car sales soar in 2021...

More than 17.58 million used cars changed hands last year, up 22.62 percent year on year, despite the challenges of the pandemic, extreme weather, lowered consumption expectations and surging risks of global supply chains, according to the association.
The combined value for the transactions soared 27.32 percent over one year earlier to top 1.13 trillion yuan (about 178 billion U.S. dollars) during the period.
The trade of used cars is key to invigorate China's automobile market, which facilitates urban consumption upgrade and promotes consumption in the rural areas, the association noted.
It is optimistic about the market prospect, citing the country's multiple policies on booming used car consumption, such as implementing preferential tax policies and facilitating cross-region transfer.
Published : January 22, 2022
By : Xinhua
Published : Jan 17, 2022
Published : Jan 15, 2022
Published : Jan 14, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 23, 2022
Published : Jan 23, 2022
Published : Jan 23, 2022
Published : Jan 23, 2022