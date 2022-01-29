Zuckerberg announces new Facebook screenshot notification for disappearing messages

“New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message,” Zuckerberg posted on his Facebook account on Friday.
The new feature is currently only available on the Facebook messenger app. Facebook users of other apps might have to wait a while before this and other new features are available.
Zuckerberg added. “We're also adding GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats too.”
The new security feature will let users know if someone screenshots their conversation without their consent. Capturing conversation without consent may violate the law while posting it might violate a separate law.
Published : January 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
