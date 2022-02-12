Beijing Olympics ‘makes history’ with virtual meetings featuring holograms

Participants step into a pop-up studio in the Cloud ME booth and have their full-body image projected into a remote booth. Their projected personas are displayed to meet and greet with their counterparts.

These true-to-life meetings can also be opened up to a wider audience across unlimited locations, thanks to easily installed remote projection functionality.

Zhang said that Alibaba is committed to the digitalisation of the Olympic Games and providing the technology infrastructure to promote a more inclusive and engaging experience.

“We hope to unite athletes and fans around the world with our cloud technology and allow the Olympic spirit to inspire us all as we celebrate the joy of sports,” he said.

Hailing the technological advancement, Bach said: “For the first time ever, all core systems needed to run these Olympic Winter Games are hosted on Alibaba Cloud. Alibaba Cloud technology is setting new standards and raising the bar to new levels.

The two met via Cloud ME on February 6, holographically overcoming Covid-19 restrictions in China.

Cloud ME booths are simple to set up, according to Alibaba. The power of cloud computing means all you need is ordinary studio equipment like a video camera and a computer.

Video and audio produced in the Cloud ME booth are transmitted on Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group.