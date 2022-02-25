DES Ministry and Huawei sign MoU to deepen ongoing cloud collaboration

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry and Huawei Technologies (Thailand) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in Government Cloud.

The move aims to improve the operational effectiveness of digital governance to strengthen the country’s digital competitiveness, as well as utilise the Huawei Talent development programme to support professional digital skills training for Thai government experts within three years. The aim is to jointly build a thriving cloud ecosystem as the foundation of Thailand’s digital economy and society.

“On behalf of the DES Ministry, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone whose dedication and efforts have contributed towards the finalisation of this MoU, especially the Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission and Huawei Technologies Thailand," DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said.

He said the Thai government has been working on transforming towards a digital government with cloud-first policy as one of its top priorities.

He added that the DES Ministry and Huawei Technologies (Thailand) have been working together to drive cloud technology, innovative research, Big Data management as well as develop the digital workforce.

"Through the establishment of the Joint Software Innovation Centre, our government officers will upskill and expand their knowledge on cloud technologies," he said.

He said Thailand has become a leader of 5G technology in the Asean region, adding that the cloud is the key factor in enabling Thailand to become a digital hub.