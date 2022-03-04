Bangkok leaps into telemedicine era with ‘BMA Doctor’ app for 4 million people

The “BMA Doctor” app will offer the services to around 4 million people registered at 11 hospitals, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said at the launch on Friday. It will also enable users to contact the Bangkok Emergency Medical Centre for urgent Covid-19 treatment or information.
The aim is to combat the spread of Covid by reducing the need for people to make hospital visits. The new app would help people connect with medical services more easily, Aswin said.
The app will offer access to services at the following 11 hospitals by the end of March:
Kattiya Indaravijaya, CEO of the app's developer, KBANK, said demand for medical services is increasing due to Covid-19, Bangkok’s rising population and the ageing society
BMA Doctor allows users to book an appointment with a doctor, check their universal coverage scheme, check queue status, register for diagnosis, check their medical history, and receive diagnosis results.
It also enables online video consultation with doctors.
Published : March 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 17, 2022
Published : Mar 15, 2022
Published : Mar 12, 2022
Published : Mar 09, 2022
Published : Mar 17, 2022
Published : Mar 17, 2022
Published : Mar 17, 2022
Published : Mar 17, 2022