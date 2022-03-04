Thu, March 17, 2022

tech

Bangkok leaps into telemedicine era with ‘BMA Doctor’ app for 4 million people

  • Home
  • »
  • tech
  • »
  • Bangkok leaps into telemedicine era...

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Friday launched a mobile application enabling patients to book appointments and check their records at public hospitals across the capital.

The “BMA Doctor” app will offer the services to around 4 million people registered at 11 hospitals, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said at the launch on Friday. It will also enable users to contact the Bangkok Emergency Medical Centre for urgent Covid-19 treatment or information.

The aim is to combat the spread of Covid by reducing the need for people to make hospital visits. The new app would help people connect with medical services more easily, Aswin said.

The app will offer access to services at the following 11 hospitals by the end of March:

  1. BMA General Hospital (Klang Hospital)
  2. Taksin Hospital
  3. Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital
  4. Sirindhorn Hospital
  5. Luang Phor Taweesak Chutinataro Uthit Hospital
  6. Wetchakarunrasm Hospital
  7. Lat Krabang Hospital 
  8. Ratchaphiphat Hospital
  9. Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital
  10. Khlong Sam Wa Hospital
  11. Bang Na Krung Thep Maha Nakhon Hospital

Kattiya Indaravijaya, CEO of the app's developer, KBANK, said demand for medical services is increasing due to Covid-19, Bangkok’s rising population and the ageing society

BMA Doctor allows users to book an appointment with a doctor, check their universal coverage scheme, check queue status, register for diagnosis, check their medical history, and receive diagnosis results.

It also enables online video consultation with doctors.

 

Bangkok leaps into telemedicine era with ‘BMA Doctor’ app for 4 million people

Related News

Published : March 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

EV makers warned not to take advantage of tax reductions, support funds

Published : Mar 17, 2022

GWM to unveil three new electric cars at Bangkok Motorshow 2022 next week

Published : Mar 15, 2022

Price of MG’s latest EV still a secret, but can be booked for THB10,000

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Wangchan Valley a trailblazer for urban life under Thailand 4.0 policy

Published : Mar 09, 2022

Latest News

NBTC comes out with measures to prevent call centre gangs from using international dialling

Published : Mar 17, 2022

Finance Ministry ready for cash injection to help low-income earners

Published : Mar 17, 2022

World Court orders Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine

Published : Mar 17, 2022

How people react to A&W leaving Thailand

Published : Mar 17, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.