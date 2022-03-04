Bangkok leaps into telemedicine era with ‘BMA Doctor’ app for 4 million people

The aim is to combat the spread of Covid by reducing the need for people to make hospital visits. The new app would help people connect with medical services more easily, Aswin said.

The app will offer access to services at the following 11 hospitals by the end of March:

BMA General Hospital (Klang Hospital) Taksin Hospital Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital Sirindhorn Hospital Luang Phor Taweesak Chutinataro Uthit Hospital Wetchakarunrasm Hospital Lat Krabang Hospital Ratchaphiphat Hospital Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital Khlong Sam Wa Hospital Bang Na Krung Thep Maha Nakhon Hospital

Kattiya Indaravijaya, CEO of the app's developer, KBANK, said demand for medical services is increasing due to Covid-19, Bangkok’s rising population and the ageing society