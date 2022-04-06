Digital security high on agenda of DTAC’s cyber camp for Thai youth

"It is our duty to support our children to learn about cybersecurity, especially during this time when digital has become an increasing part of our daily life. We would like to use our knowledge and technology to help enhance all their cybersecurity skills,” said Taweerat.

The concerns are aimed to be addressed at DTAC’s one-month cyber camp to promote cybercrime awareness among youth and incubate cybersecurity innovation projects, in cooperation with ETDA and Cisco.

The Young Safe Internet Leaders Cyber Camp Season 4 (YSLC #4) will offer youth an opportunity to learn about cybersecurity and how to stay safe and vigilant in the digital world, and experiment in a fun metaverse cybersecurity sandbox.

Cisco, as worldwide leader in technology, will leverage its Networking Academy program and expertise for YSLC Season 4. This digital upskilling course from the ETDA and Cisco aims to boost participants’ Digital Intelligence Quotient (DQ) and introduce the prevailing global cybersecurity challenges in 2022, such as deep fakes and phishing. Meanwhile, in the bootcamp, youth campers will interact with professionals who will inspire them with digital career guidance.

This year’s camp aims to enable an immersive learning experience, and it will take place in the metaverse. All participants will create their own virtual avatars and enjoy a wide range of various immersive activities, workshops and project incubations.

"Metaverse technology will allow participants to get a sense of being together in a virtual classroom. Metaverse will also facilitate them to learn how to protect themselves from cybercrime,” said On-uma Rerkpattanapipat, head of corporate communications and sustainability at Total Access Communication Plc (DTAC).

As Telenor Group’s global partner, Cisco will offer real-world case studies on cyberattacks, phishing attacks, identity thefts, and infrastructure cyberattacks. This initiative in Thailand is the first of two pilot projects under a new Joint Purpose Agreement between Cisco and Telenor Group aimed at addressing the digital divide in Asia.

Apart from learning about global cybersecurity challenges in 2022 and beyond, youth participants will learn the process of forming a startup – from team matching, design thinking and using a business model canvas, to pitching to the panel on a mini-demo day. Coaching will be given through the cybersecurity sandbox, which will serve as an online co-working space, enabling coaches and participants to work together effectively.

Meanwhile, the ETDA will introduce the “Digital Citizen” online, which has been developed based on the framework of the DQ Institute, the international think-tank dedicated to setting global standards for digital intelligence. The Digital Intelligence (DQ) framework is the global standards and common framework for digital literacy, skills, and readiness. It was endorsed by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development, and World Economic Forum in 2018, and has been widely used by nations, organisations, and companies championing digital intelligence.

According to the ETDA, participants can complete an original project that can work in the real world through effective teamwork, as well as learn important leadership skills and impact a changing digital culture. It's also a chance to peek into the future and see what’s in store when it comes to digital career paths, while receiving additional resources and guidance from Cisco and ETDA. Participants will end the camp with a digital certificate to show what they have learned and accomplished.

On-uma expected this camp would help youth create new online norms and cultures that would lead to positive changes in the digital world.

DTAC Young Safe Internet Leader Cyber Camp 2022 is already open for applications. Upper high-school students aspiring to be cybercrime fighters and social innovators can apply from Wednesday until April 16 at https://www.safeinternetlab.com/challenge/camp. Application and participation are free of charge and there is a scholarship purse of over THB400,000.