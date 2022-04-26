Twitter set to change after Elon Musk clinches $44bn buyout

Acquisition talks accelerated over the weekend after Musk convinced shareholders with the financing details of his offer.

Twitter will become a private company on completion of the deal, which requires approval from shareholders and regulators.

Musk's primary interest in Twitter is driven by his passion for free speech and dislike of censorship.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk tweeted after clinching the deal.