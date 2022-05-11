D.Oasis set to launch Human X Club as Thailand moves into metaverse era

D.Oasis Chief Executive Officer Sirikiat Bunworaset said Human X Club would be launched in collaboration with 25 celebrities, including top stars, artists, national athletes, businesspersons and key opinion leaders.

He said the project concept is based on the theme “Beyond Human X”, combining the striking characteristics of these celebrities in the form of NFTs.

The collection has 7,000 unique characters with different features and utilities, he said.

Sirikiat said Human X Club will be a utility-focused NFT in “phigital” form, which connects the physical and digital worlds with the metaverse using state-of-the-art technology.

“The first phase of the project is profile picture [PFP] art for holders of social media profiles,” he said.

“The holders will be able to join the Human X Club as well as receive many privileges, including fan meetings and mini-concerts with favourite celebrities and future airdrops.”