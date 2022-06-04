Nation Group invites you to "Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022" on July 14-16 at Siam Paragon

The event is supported by MetaverseXR, which has been behind the success of projects and technology implementation in Metaverse both in Thailand and overseas. The firm is led by CEO Satean Boonmanan, a pioneer in Thailand’s e-sports and gaming gear industry.

“Metaverse is gradually changing the way people live, work and do business,” said Satean. “For example, augmented reality [AR] glasses used to be seen as uncomfortable and unnecessary. But now they have been developed to be more comfortable and have more applications in both daily life and in professional aspects.

“I visited an international Metaverse expo in San Francisco last year and I am confident that the Thailand Metaverse Expo will have everything that they had, and then some,” he said. “Thailand will be one of the best locations in the world to host future Metaverse events.”

Satean added that Metaverse is a virtual world that people can spend their time and live their lives in to do a myriad of activities including shopping, relaxing, socialising as well as doing business. It is estimated that the value of Metaverse will jump from currently US$36.7 billion to $947 billion by 2030 and that people will spend more time in Metaverse than they do in reality.

The “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” will have three zones, namely the Experience Zone, Competition Zone and Conference & Workshop Zone.

In the Experience Zone, participants will get first-hand experience in Metaverse through the use of VR glasses and controllers to interact with objects and move around in the virtual world. Over 20 booths have been prepared for participants, and six companies have expressed interest in showcasing their products and services at the event.

The Competition Zone gives contestants a platform to present their business plans or innovative ideas for products, services or community building in Metaverse. As many as 12 teams (six from the general public and six comprising university students) with the best start-up idea will be selected to win scholarships worth 200,000 baht in total.

In the Conference & Workshop Zone, more than 40 experts in technology, business, product development and Metaverse trends will take the stage in various seminar sessions throughout the three-day event. Each seminar is expected to welcome at least 200 participants.

Topics of discussion include “Why Metaverse is the Next Big Thing in Web 3.0”, “Now and Next Metaverse Technology”, “Big Players”, “Metaverse Trend and Movement in Thailand & ASEAN”, “Rule & Role of Government Agencies, Infrastructure & Network”, and “Thailand's Status in Metaverse”.

Business experts will also discuss how virtual reality can be used in different businesses such as tourism, gaming, real estate, finance, health & wellness, sport, entertainment, education, advertising and e-commerce.

“As a leading media organisation, Nation Group realises the possibility of disruption by new technology,” said Adisak. “Instead of sitting idly and waiting for the inevitable, Nation Group will take on the challenges and use its media capability to educate people and help them make the fullest use of new technology.

“Though Thailand has started a bit slower than other countries when it comes to Metaverse, Nation Group believes that the Thailand Metaverse Expo will help set the country on the right track of expansion in the world of Metaverse in the most tangible way,” he added.

It is estimated that Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022 will have over 5,000 participants at Siam Paragon and more than 20,000 online viewers.

For more information or to reserve a booth visit https://www.thailandmetaverseexpo.asia/ or https://www.facebook.com/Thailand-Metaverse-Expo-2022-113884198000030/