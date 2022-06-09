Nokia offers best of its technologies to develop Thai smart cities

Speaking at a roundtable held on Wednesday in Bangkok, Nokia underlined its commitment to supporting enterprises in Thailand in their digital transformation journey and advancing the Thailand 4.0 agenda.
Thitipan Worakulladthanee, enterprise sales director of Nokia Thailand, said robust, proven technologies like 5G and Private Wireless allow for the creation of intelligent and integrated city platforms that can provide a foundation for true city innovation.
He pointed out that as Thailand continues to move towards Industry 4.0, it is more critical than ever for enterprises in Thailand to accelerate the adoption of these technologies and unlock new opportunities that will help digitalise industries and boost Thailand’s economy.
Thailand has been making significant progress on the road to Industry 4.0 since the launch of the government’s 20-year strategy to accelerate the country’s economic growth focusing on robotics, factory automation, aviation, logistics and agriculture.
At present, the nation is leading the way for smart cities in the region with its first 5G adoption in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area and continued efforts to expedite the harnessing of digital transformation solutions.
As a recognised leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and networking for Industry 4.0, Nokia is committed to bringing purpose-designed solutions for Industry 4.0 digitalisation and beyond, Thitipan said.
From the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) solution to its fifth-generation routing silicon, the company offers digital technologies that are capable of transforming industries into Ready 4.0 Anything operations – powered by its mission, business, and society-critical networks, Thitipan said.
Nokia also explained that private wireless has proven to be the critical enabler to accelerate Industry 4.0. Together, Industry 4.0 and private wireless enable industries to fuse physical with digital processes by connecting all machines as well as sensors and mobile workers in the most flexible, affordable, secure and reliable way available, providing mission-critical solutions for enterprise customers, he said.
"5G and private wireless network will be a game-changer to make both public and private sectors experience exponential growth in this digital economy age," added Thitipan.
Aiming to be a trusted partner for critical networks, Nokia has currently deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.
It has also extended its expertise to more than 450 large private wireless customers worldwide across an array of sectors and has been cited by numerous industry analysts as the leading provider of private wireless networking worldwide, Thitipan said.
