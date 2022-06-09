Nokia offers best of its technologies to develop Thai smart cities

Thitipan Worakulladthanee, enterprise sales director of Nokia Thailand, said robust, proven technologies like 5G and Private Wireless allow for the creation of intelligent and integrated city platforms that can provide a foundation for true city innovation.

He pointed out that as Thailand continues to move towards Industry 4.0, it is more critical than ever for enterprises in Thailand to accelerate the adoption of these technologies and unlock new opportunities that will help digitalise industries and boost Thailand’s economy.

Thailand has been making significant progress on the road to Industry 4.0 since the launch of the government’s 20-year strategy to accelerate the country’s economic growth focusing on robotics, factory automation, aviation, logistics and agriculture.

At present, the nation is leading the way for smart cities in the region with its first 5G adoption in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) area and continued efforts to expedite the harnessing of digital transformation solutions.

As a recognised leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and networking for Industry 4.0, Nokia is committed to bringing purpose-designed solutions for Industry 4.0 digitalisation and beyond, Thitipan said.